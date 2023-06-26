Karimnagar: Physically challenged girl given wheelchair on KTR’s initiative

Responding to tweet, KT Rama Rao instructed the district administration to arrange a wheelchair for the girl

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:53 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Collector RV Karnan handing over wheelchair to physically challenged girl in Karimnagar on Monday

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan handed over a wheelchair to a physically challenged girl, who was always being carried by her mother. The Collector handed over the wheelchair to the girl at the Collectorate conference hall here on Monday.

The 10-year-old girl from Pachunur of Manakondur mandal was a Class-VI student in the local government school. Since she was unable to walk on her own, her mother used to carry her to school and other places. Seeing this, a Twitter user shared a post on the child’s misery on Twitter, tagging IT Minister KT Rama Rao recently. Responding to the tweet, Rama Rao instructed the district administration to arrange a wheelchair for the girl.

Based on the Minister’s instructions, Disabled and Senior Citizens’ department welfare officer Ch Sandhya Rani arranged a wheelchair, which was handed over to the girl by the Collector on Monday. Sandhya Rani said they were making arrangements to provide a battery operated wheelchair to the girl. In this regard, an online application was also forwarded, she said.