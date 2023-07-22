Dalit Bandhu transforming lives of dalits: Karimnagar Collector

Collector RV Karnan said the Dalit Bandhu scheme changed the lives of dalits, who earlier used to work as daily wage labourers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said the Dalit Bandhu scheme changed the lives of dalits, who earlier used to work as daily wage labourers.

A native of Shalapalli-Indiranagar of Huzurabad mandal, Daram Srujana, established a coffee shop at NTPC bus station, Markandeya Colony, Godavarikhani. Karnan along with Peddapalli collector Muzammil Khan inaugurated the coffee shop on Saturday.

In order to develop dalits as industrialists by extending financial assistance, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had designed the Dalit Bandhu scheme, Karnan said.

Srujana, who had earlier established a coffee shop with help from the Dalit Bandhu scheme, decided to open another shop with the success of the first one and provide employment to two persons. Srujana’s success was a classic example of how Dalit Bandhu was changing the lives of dalits, Karnan said.

Srujana was also pursuing her MBA while her husband Srinivas was working as a teacher in a private school.

SC Corporation ED Nagarjuna, Nehru Yuvakendra Coordinator Rambabu and others were present.