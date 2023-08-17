MEPMA employees thank CM for enhancing salaries

Employees of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) expressed happiness over the State government''s recent decision to apply pay scale on par with government employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:42 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Employees of MEPMA perform Ksheerabhisekam to a flex poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for enhancing salaries, in Nirmal on Thursday

Nirmal: Employees of the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) expressed happiness over the State government’s recent decision to apply pay scale on par with government employees.

They along with MEPMA project director D Subhash felicitated Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy and performed ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to a poster of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for hiking their salaries on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Subhash said the government’s decision brought light into the lives of the employees who had been working with the mission since 20 years. He stated that it recognised services of the employees by regularising their jobs.

They thanked Muncipal Administration and Urban Development minister KT Rama Rao, Finance minister T Harish Rao and MEPMA chairman Dr Satyanarayana for extending their cooperation to the move made on August 14.