Collector wants transgender persons to lead dignified life

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 12 July 23

Karimnagar: Collector RV Karnan said the State government would extend all support to the transgender community to lead a dignified life. Participating in a programme organized by the Women Cooperative Development Corporation here on Wednesday, he also asked them to enrol themselves as voters and to submit the Form 6 to the Tahsildar.

He instructed officials to provide voter ID cards to transgender persons immediately.

Besides voter ID, Aadhar and transgender ID cards would also be provided.

Beside Dalit Bandhu and BC loan schemes, transgender women would be given priority in community based schemes as well, he said. DWO Sandhya Rani, Tahsildhar Sudhakar, district manager G Sunanda and Sakhi Co-ordinator Laxmi among others were present.