Sankara Eye Foundation laud Telangana’s achievements, support

07:01 PM, Fri - 7 April 23

Hyderabad: Sankara Eye Foundation appreciated the State government’s support and jet-speed approval for setting up the Sankara Eye Hospital at Narsingi in Hyderabad.

Recalling his meeting with Industries Minister KT Rama Rao in the United States, Sankara Eye Foundation patron Ram Reddy said the Minister had approved the proposal to set up the Sankara Eye Hospital in just 15 minutes.

“I love this and let’s do it. This was KT Rama Rao’s reply” Ram Reddy said while speaking on the hospital occasion on Friday.

The State government allotted two acres land in Narsingi for setting up the hospital. The US-based entrepreneur and market strategist also appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and initiatives in restoration of historic sites and legacy of what Telangana was about.

The historic monuments were neglected and the shrines were ruined. But the vision and commitment to restore them was laudable, he said.“I grew up in Warangal as a child. When I recently visited the 1000 Pillars temple, Ramappa temple, Bhadrakali temple and of course the Yadagirigutta, which is lit up like a beautiful shrine” said Ram Reddy.

Under the leadership of the Chief Minister, healthcare in Telangana achieved in a new dimension and quality treatment was now provided in remotest villages in the State.

