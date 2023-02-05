Sanskruti Club organises Stree Satrangi in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:03 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: A colourful dance ballet and a fashion show on the journey of modern woman was organised by Sanskruti Club as part of its annual event at Chowmahalla Palace.

The show concept curated by Pratiksha Prashant and dance choreography was by Punita Hirani to the live tunes of renowned singer Alaap Desai, and showcased the journey of modern woman and different aspects of her personality just like the seven colours of the rainbow called – Stree Satrangi.

Sanskruti Club also felicitated and honoured several iconic women of the city for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Those felicitated included Poorna Malavath, youngest female to climb Mt Everest and youngest female to climb Seven Summits, Dr. Subhadra Jalali – Network Director, Quality Director, New Eye Health Alliance (NEHA) Consultant Ophthalmologist, Esha Singh – Athlete, G.Indira, President, Stree Nidhi Credit Cooperative Federation Ltd., and. Deepa Kiran, founder of Story Arts Foundation, among several others.

Sandeep Kumar Sulthania, Principal Secretary for Tourism and Panchayat Raj, A.K.Khan, Advisor to Chief Minister, Amit Garg, Joint Director, National Police Academy and others were present at the event.