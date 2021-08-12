Sara Ali Khan shared adorable reel on Insta to celebrate her birthday

The actor celebrated her special day with her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan and her close friends.

By | Published: 6:05 pm

The ‘Kedarnath’ actor Sara Ali Khan has turned a year older. Sara, who prefers to celebrate her birthdays with her family and best friends, made sure she did the same this year as well. The actor celebrated her special day with her sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan and her close friends.

This birthday girl always loves to entertain her fans by making Insta reels frequently. So, on her special day, she released a reel showcasing her life journey from 1995 when she was born to date. She shares the throwback pictures on how she used to look to how she turned out. The diva captioned the video, “Quarter century over! 26 years of living, laughing and loving #SaraKaSaraReels #FamilyWalaFeels.”

Her colleagues and friends from the industry including the likes of Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and a few other celebrities wished Sara. Step-mom Kareena Kapoor and aunt Soha Ali Khan too took to their Instagram accounts to extend wishes to the birthday girl.

Sara was last seen in ‘Coolie No.1’ with Varun Dhawan. There are a few reports making the rounds that Sara would be starring with Kartik Aaryan for a film Produced by Sajid Nadiawala. And she will also be seen next in ‘Atrangi Re’, helmed by Aanand L Rai.

