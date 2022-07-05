Sarayu clinches gold in TS Junior U-19 Girls Chess Championship

Top four finishers with their winning trophies.

Hyderabad: Velpula Sarayu stunned third seeded D Nigamasree to emerge champion in the final round of the Telangana State Junior Under-19 Girls Chess Championship held at the Hyderabad Boat Club, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, G Sahithya defeated fourth seed Sai Mahathi Alapati to claim the second place. Sai Mahathi Alapati and Sai Janani Pothula settled for third and fourth places respectively. The top four performers in the tournament were selected to represent Telangana State in the upcoming National Junior Girls Championship.

State team: 1 Velpula Sarayu, 2 G Sahithya, 3 Sai Mahathi Alapati, 4 Sai Janani Pothula.