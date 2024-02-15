| Sarfaraz Khan Trends As He Scores 50 On Debut Fans Troll Jadeja For Mix Up

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 06:24 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan made an impressive debut in the third Test match against England at Rajkot, scoring a fifty that helped put India back in control. The young batsman showcased his talent with a brilliant innings of 62 runs off just 66 balls, which included nine fours and one six.

However, his debut was cut short when he was unfortunately got run out due to a mix-up with Ravindra Jadeja. Khan’s innings was crucial for India, especially as the team had lost four wickets with only 237 runs on the board.

His performance not only steadied the innings but also provided the much-needed momentum to the Indian side.

Before the start of the game, legendary cricketer Anil Kumble presented the Test cap to Sarfaraz Khan, who then proudly showed it to his father after the team meeting. Additionally, Indian captain Rohit Sharma took the time to meet Khan’s father.

Overall, Sarfaraz Khan’s debut performance has undoubtedly left a mark, and fans are eager to see more of his promising talent in the matches to come.

The mix-up between Safaraz and Ravindra Jadeja during the match, resulting in the run-out of Khan, has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media.

Cricket enthusiasts, particularly those impressed by Safaraz’s performance, have taken to various social media platforms to express their disappointment and frustration, directing their ire towards Ravindra Jadeja.

