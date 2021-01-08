Sari-clad gymnast stuns everyone with backflips

Dressed in a light purple-coloured sari with a black sleeveless blouse, Parul’s excitement is evident in the now-viral videos.

It’s not often you see a gymnast doing backflips and frontflips in a sari. Parul Arora is taking the world of internet by storm after she uploaded videos of her doing continuous flips in one go. With one of the videos hitting almost 800k views, the national gold medallist from Haryana has become an overnight star.

Dressed in a light purple-coloured sari with a black sleeveless blouse, Parul’s excitement is evident in the now-viral videos. She captioned one of the videos on Instagram, “Saree m khatrnak stunt.” In another post, she wrote, “One more in saree @michaelhsingh.”

Fans on social media were in awe of her efforts. “Kaise kar lete ho aap,” wrote an Instagram user in the comments section.

“Awesome… Your one post gives me everyday inspiration to exercise more and practice more on my back flips,” wrote another user.

Bollywood star Vidya Balan, too, couldn’t help but heap praises on Parul. The actor shared one of Parul’s videos on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Whoa #gymnasticsinasaree.” Parul responded by thanking Vidya for mentioning her reel in her Stories.

Check out her cool stunts in this video posted on Instagram: