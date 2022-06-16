Sarpanch attempts suicide over land dispute in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:59 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Karimnagar: Following a dispute over sale of a piece of land, Bingi Karunakar, sarpanch of Rangapur of Huzurabad mandal, made a suicide attempt on Thursday.

Karunakar consumed pesticide at the spot of disputed land. Alert local people shifted him to Huzurabad government hospital from where he has been shifted to a private hospital in Jammikunta. The condition of the sarpanch is stable.

According to villagers, the gram panchayat had allocated 85 guntas of land to Padmashali community for the construction of a community hall near Huzurabad-Jammikunta main road some time ago.

Later, community people sold the said land to one Kiran Prasad, who recently started the construction of a compound wall in the land.

Knowing about the incident, gram panchayat staff on Wednesday demolished the wall stating that the land was earmarked for Padmashali community Hall. Panchayat secretary has also lodged a complaint with the police.

Hailing from the same community, sarpanch Karunaka went to the disputed spot on Thursday morning and asked the Padmashali community elders to come to the spot to discuss the issue.

Disregarding the sarpanch’s invitation, the community people blamed Karunakar for creating issue on the land. Disappointed over community allegation, the sarpanch made suicide attempt by consuming pesticides. Alert gram panchayat staff and other villagers shifted him to hospital.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .