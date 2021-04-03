SATS contract coaches stage protest, seek regularisation

The contract coaches from twin cities staged the protest at the SATS office.

Hyderabad: With the long-pending issue of regularising contract coaches in Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) continues to prolong, the coaches staged a protest at the Lal Bahadur Stadium on Saturday seeking an early end to the issue.

The contract coaches from twin cities staged the protest at the SATS office. LB Stadium handball coach Ravi Kumar, Gachibowli Administrator and wrestling coach Nandakishor Gokul, wrestling coach Narsing, archery coach Ravi Shankar, Ratan Bose are among others.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Ravi Kumar, the handball coach at LB stadium and administrator,said, “The issue has been pending for 28 years. The entire State has only four regular coaches while other 30 are on contract basis. There are 40 vacancies. How can an entire State run with so less coaches. We have all the eligibility and the High Court also guided the State government to regularise the coaches. But nothing has been done so far,” he said.

He further added that all the contract coaches from the State will come to Hyderabad in this regard. “One of our coaches Satyavani, who worked as DYSO Mahabubnagar and currently working as handball coach in Warangal, threaten to commit suicide. That shows how bad the situation is for us,” he added.

