Amit Shah likely to visit Hyderabad on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 March 2024, 05:25 PM

According to party sources, Shah will address the party’s booth presidents and other leaders at Lal Bahadur Stadium. He will also hold an in-camera meeting with members of the BJP social media war room and the Parliament Election Working Group during his visit.

Shah is likely to brief leaders about the strategies to be adopted in the parliamentary elections during the meeting. The BJP has already announced candidates for nine out of the 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and this time it hopes to win over 10 seats.