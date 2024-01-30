Mancherial: CITU serves strike notice by Anganwadi workers on Feb 16

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 January 2024, 07:08 PM

Mancherial: Demanding regularisation of Anganwadi workers, members of the Center of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) submitted a notice to officials of Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) informing that a country-wide strike would be launched on February 16, in Chennur on Tuesday.

CITU district secretary D Ranjith Kumar said that the union government was adopting anti-laborer policies and it had abolished 44 laws so far. He alleged that the Centre did not solve major challenges of Anganwadi workers such as regularisatio of service, enhancement of salaries, provision of provident fund, job security, etc.,

The secretary urged the workers to participate in the strike and make it a success. He welcomed workers into the trade union. Leaders Kaveri Ravi, B Chandu, Nagesh, Sammakka, Rama Devi, Uma Rani, Naga Jyothi, Vijaya Laxmi, Raziya, Sumathi and Saritha were present.

Meanwhile, leaders of the trade union served a similar notice to the authorities of the ICDS in Nirmal.