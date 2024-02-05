Monday, Feb 5, 2024
SATS, Sports School emerge champions at Cash Award Volleyball tournament

In the men's final, SATS defeated Amberpet Play Ground 25-23, 25-23. In the women's section, Sujatha and Nandini helped Sports School defeat Audiah Nagar Play Ground 26-28, 25-20, 15-08.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 5 February 2024, 10:15 PM
SATS team that won the mens volleyball trophy.

Hyderabad: SATS team and Sports School emerged champions in the men and women’s section of the D Dhananjaya Goud Cash Award Volleyball tournament at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the men’s final, SATS defeated Amberpet Play Ground 25-23, 25-23. For the winners, M Jeshwanth Reddy and Tillu impressed.

In the women’s section, Sujatha and Nandini helped Sports School defeat Audiah Nagar Play Ground 26-28, 25-20, 15-08.

The winners were award a cash prize of Rs 20,000 while runner-ups were richer by Rs 15,000.

Results: Finals: Men: SATS bt Amberpet Play Ground 25-23, 25-23;

Women: Sports School bt Audiah Nagar Play Ground 26-28, 25-20, 15-08.

