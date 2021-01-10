Satyavathi Rathod consoles kin of deceased, offers help

The Minister handed over Rs 10,000 to each family as immediate relief from her pocket and asked the Transco authorities to ensure that the kin of the deceased get compensation of Rs five lakh each

Mahabubabad: Minister for Tribal, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod said she will ensure that the kin of the people who died of electrocution get compensation from TSTransco and under Rythu Bima scheme.

Five people were electrocuted to death in Mahabubabad district on Saturday. While four – Chennaboina Sattaiah (52), his wife Radhamma (49), their neighbours Dasari Lingaiah (54) and his wife Lakshmi (50), died at Amangal village, the fifth person died at Marripeda in the district. Since the autopsy was conducted at the Mahabubabad area hospital, she visited the hospital and consoled the relatives of the deceased.

She also handed over Rs 10,000 to each family as immediate relief from her pocket. She spoke with Transco authorities and asked them to ensure that the kin of the deceased get compensation of Rs five lakh each as they died of electric shock.

“I have spoken to the Chief Minister’s Office as well as Transco officials about the accident. According to Transco, three families will get Rs 25 lakh each as compensation. Similarly, as the deceased were farmers, the State government will provide financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to three families at the rate of Rs 5 lakh per family under Rythu Bima,” she added.

The Minister also directed the Transco officials to be vigilant and take precautionary measures to prevent such accidents.

