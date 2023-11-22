Saudi Oger starts paying pending arrears to its former employees

Saudi Arabian authorities have started to disburse the payment of wages and other end-of-service benefits to former employees of the company. In the first phase, employees up to 5 lakh Riyals can receive their payment directly from Alinma Bank by presenting their ID.

By Irfan Mohammed Updated On - 03:25 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

Saudi Arabian authorities have started to disburse the payment of wages and other end-of-service benefits to former employees of the company. In the first phase, employees up to 5 lakh Riyals can receive their payment directly from Alinma Bank by presenting their ID.

Jeddah: After years of anxiety and desperate struggle, finally hundreds of Indian expats who worked for the now defunct construction giant Saudi Oger, have been receiving their pending arrears and wages, thanks to Saudi Arabian authorities.

The giant construction company, owned by the family of late Lebanese leader Rafiq Harii, was engaged in the construction and maintenance of some mega projects of the Kingdom and had employed a larger number of Asian expats including a large number of Indians in various regions of Saudi Arabia. It collapsed in 2016 and defaulted in paying salaries and any other arrears to its employees and suppliers.

Nearly after eight years of protracted claims, legal formalities and a liquidating process, now the former employees have been receiving the amount due to them from their former employer.

A Hyderabadi (whose name is being withheld) sitting in a queue at a bank in Riyadh is excited and hardly able to digest the fact that he is set to receive a hefty sum of money which can change his life now.

Clearing debts incurred after his daughter’s wedding, treatment of his wife, building a house and securing admission into a college of repute for his son, all dreams may be coming true after nearly thirty years of service in Saudi Oger, which was considered by many skilled expatriates as a dreamland.

Like him, some scores of Indians are joyfully receiving their pending arrears. There were nearly 10,000 Indians employed in Saudi Oger according to an estimate. The former employees are also fully praising the role of Saudi authorities.

Saudi Arabian authorities have started to disburse the payment of wages and other end-of-service benefits to former employees of the company. In the first phase, employees up to 5 lakh Riyals can receive their payment directly from Alinma Bank by presenting their ID.

It is to be noted, that many of its employees returned to India and are waiting to receive their arrears.

In August 2016, then Indian Minister of State for external affairs VK Singh called on the Indian employees of the company and assured them that India was actively engaged with Saudi Arabian authorities to settle the outstanding dues to employees.

Indian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate in Jeddah were in constant touch with plaintiffs and liquidation team members.

Saudi Arabian authorities have accorded top priority to the issue and held weekly meetings to expedite the claims process to ensure justice to trenched employees.

The Executive Court in Riyadh has estimated the accumulated debts of Saudi Oger to be at more than SR 40 billion, including SR 2.6 billion due to employees in outstanding dues such as delayed salaries and allowances, end-of-service awards and other entitlements, reported local media by quoting legal sources.

Whatsapp groups by former employees, including those who left for India and remained in Saudi by working with other employers, played an important role in updating and disseminating accurate information.