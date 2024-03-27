SBI Foundation’s CSR initiatives in Hyderabad: Minibus donation, ICAR-IIRR MoU

At the local SBI Head Office in Koti, SBI Foundation donated a Tata Winger minibus to Manchikalalu, a voluntary organization that operates a home for needy children in Marredpally.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 09:16 PM

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) Foundation on Wednesday announced two CSR initiatives, which were launched by Managing Director (International Banking, Global Markets ad Technology), C Srinivasulu Setty, during his visit to Hyderabad.

The keys of the vehicle were handed over to Sarath Kumar Puppala, founder president, Manchikalalu by Srinivasulu Setty in the presence of senior SBI executives.

Later, MoU signing ceremony was held between SBI Foundation and Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR)-Indian Institute of Rice Research (IIRR), Hyderabad. The MoU is part of the Gram Seva initiative of SBI Foundation for ‘Promotion of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR), the presence of C Srinivasulu Setty. A cheque of Rs. 4.5 crore from SBI Foundation was handed over by C S Setty to ICAR-IIRR.

Rajesh Kumar, CGM Hyderabad circle, Dr Raman Meenakshi Sundaram, Director, ICAR-IIRR and other senior executives from SBI and scientists from ICAR were present.