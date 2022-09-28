SBTET to introduce Electric Vehicles subject in polytechnic

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:14 AM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: With the electrical vehicles becoming mainstream, there are ample career opportunities in it. To make students ready for a career in electrical vehicles, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has decided to introduce an elective on Electric Vehicles.

The SBTET has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indo-German Vocational Education and Training that has extended assistance for designing the curriculum besides training the faculty members.

This elective will be offered in the fifth semester in all polytechnic colleges offering automobile engineering, mechanical engineering and electrical engineering courses. It has three credits for theory and 1.5 credits for the practicals. Students will also be offered placement assistance.