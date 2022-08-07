Telangana: Polytechnic students prefer govt colleges over private

Hyderabad: The preference for government colleges over private unaided colleges for polytechnic education appears to be increasing among students in the State.

This is indicated from the number of seats being allotted in the government and private polytechnics through the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2022 admission counselling.

There were 11,922 polytechnic seats up for grabs in 54 government institutions out of which 87.63 per cent have been allotted to students as per their choice in the final phase of the TS POLYCET 2022 admission counselling. On the other hand, 63 private polytechnics with 16,410 seats recorded 61.32 per cent seats being allocated.

As per the details released by the Department of Technical Education, 21 government polytechnic colleges have recorded 100 per cent seats allotment, while only three private unaided got full seats allotted.

Overall, 72.50 per cent seats were allocated out of 28,562 available seats in 118 colleges in the State. As many as 393 students were allocated seats under the economically weaker section quota.

Stream wise, diplomas in Architectural Assistantship, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Biomedical Engineering, Cloud Computing and Big Data, Chemical Engineering, Cyber Physical Systems and Security and Electronics and Video Engineering courses recorded 100 per cent seats allotment.

Students who got seat allotment should self-report online and pay the fee on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in on or before August 10. The provisional seat allotment order will stand cancelled, if candidates fail to pay the fee or self-report online or not reporting at the allotted college on or before August 10. Such candidates will have no claim on the provisional allotment made.

Candidates have to handover a set of photocopies of the certificates, original transfer certificate besides registering Aadhaar details for biometric fingerprint authentication at the allotted institution. The attendance of the candidate will be calculated with biometric authentication.

The academic session for all polytechnic colleges in the State will commence from August 8 with orientation sessions scheduled from August 8 to 16, while the classwork begins on August 17.