Hyderabad: Police book case against Mohd Azharuddin, HCA

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:52 AM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police have booked cases against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) including the association president Mohd Azharuddin, here on Thursday.

The cases were registered following the chaos that prevailed at the sale of tickets at Gymkhana grounds for the cricket match between India and Australia. In the stampede like situation, several persons were injured and some had to be rushed to hospital.

The Begumpet police reportedly registered three cases following complaints of negligence on part of HCA during the ticket sale leading to stampede like situation at Gymkhana Grounds