SC asks Allahabad HC to ‘urgently’ hear plea against UP Govt’s decision to take over land of Muhammad Ali Jauhar University

On January 28, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute and decided to take back over 13,000 square metres of land granted to Samajwadi party leader Azam Khan.

By ANI Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Allahabad High Court to ‘urgently’ list the plea filed by Maulana Muhammad Ali Jauhar University against the Uttar Pradesh government’s decision to take back the land alloted to the University.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra granted liberty to the petitioner to go to Allahabad High Court with his plea for interim relief, clarifying that it shall be considered on its own merits.

The court also clarified that petitions shall be shown as “urgent” and must be listed before the acting Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

The top court noted that the judgement in the case was reserved some time ago. One of the judges who reserved the matter was transferred to the High Court at Calcutta and thus the proceedings would be heard before a fresh bench.

After the decision of the Yogi cabinet on January 28, the government cancelled the lease of Rs 100 per annum and ordered to take the institute’s building and land, with an area of about 13,000 square meters, under the government control. The district administration sealed the Jauhar Shodh Sansthan campus and handed it over to the minority department.

Former cabinet minister Azam Khan had taken land for Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Training and Research Institute on lease for 100 rupees annually for 33 years during the Samajwadi Party government regime with the provison that the lease term can be extended twice for 33-33 years.