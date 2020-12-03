SC panel satisfied with road safety in Telangana

The committee directed the authorities to further strengthen the measures to bring down the number of accidents and decrease fatalities in the State

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Hyderabad: Supreme Court committee on road safety expressed satisfaction over the initiatives taken by the State government on road safety. The committee directed the authorities to further strengthen the measures to bring down the number of accidents and decrease fatalities in the State.

The Supreme Court committee headed by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre convened a virtual meeting on road safety on Thursday to review safety interventions taken up by the State government.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the committee members that a meeting with all the stakeholders would be convened to discuss issues related with further strengthening road safety measures to minimize the accidents in the state.

Principal Secretary Transportation, Roads and Buildings Sunil Sharma, Additional DG Law and Order Jitender, Principal Secretary Home Ravi Gupta, Commissioner Transport MRM Rao, Engineer in Chief Roads and Buildings Ganapathi Reddy, regional officer NHAI Krishna Prasad and others attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .