SCB Ordinary Board Meeting: Proposal to stop collection of toll tax from goods vehicles approved

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: The proposal to stop collection of toll tax from goods vehicles at Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) check-posts has been approved at the SCB Ordinary Board Meeting held here on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) had on April 12 ordered that the contractor of Toll Tax should no longer collect charges and following this the proposal was placed before the board and given approval.

The SCB members also approved the proposal to set up an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) of 10 KLD capacity at the premises of Cantonment General Hospital, Bolarum.

The other major proposals approved today included the construction of a Foot over Bridge (FoB) at Shantiniketan Colony in Mahendra Hills and library buildings in Bowenpally, Trimulgherry and Bolarum. The existing libraries here are in bad shape and new libraries will be built with each library coming up on a land parcel measuring 500 square yards.

The construction of a women’s hostel for employees was also approved and this facility will come up at Mudfort, Secunderabad. Meanwhile, the proposal related to the installation of statues of late G Sayanna, a five-time MLA from Secunderabad Cantonment, was also given a nod and the statues will come up near Secunderabad Club and West Marredpally.

Brigadier K. Somashankar, President of SCB, Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy, and others attended the meeting. Other civic works related to maintenance and repairs of underground drains, roads, door-to-door garbage collection etc were also approved at the SCB Ordinary Meeting.