SCCL pursuing newer technologies to improve safety, productivity

SCCL, which is one of the oldest public sector undertakings in the country, withstood many changes and turbulent situations.

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The coal industry was undergoing a lot of policy and structural changes and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) is no exception to these changes, SCCL Director (Operations) S Chandrasekhar said, here on Tuesday.

Participating as a chief guest at a webinar on ‘Application of IoT in mining industry’ organised by the Alumni of Mining Engineers Association and Department of Mining Engineering, Kothagudem, he said the SCCL, which is one of the oldest public sector undertakings in the country, withstood many changes and turbulent situations.

“It’s a pioneer in recognising the challenges and taking appropriate changes in technology and methods of working. The SCCL is pursuing newer technologies and is positive about its implementation in the coal industry to improve productivity, safety and economics of cooperation,” he said.

IoT application, which started a decade ago, has gained popularity and acceptance during the recent pandemic, Chandrasekhar said, adding: “IoT is being used in improvement of communication, automation and business transactions. Its introduction will pave the way for remote monitoring, machine to machine communication and better decision making,” he said.

The SCCL is already in the forefront with proposals for application of IoT for optimisation and productivity improvement. Chandrasekhar advised the faculty and students to come up with innovative ideas to sustain mineral production and industry.

“We hope the webinar will formulate good recommendations under the able guidance of SCCL retired Director B Bhaskar Rao who was in the forefront of implementation of IT reforms in SCCL,” he said, and assured SCCL’s cooperation to the academia and industry in offering its services scientific and research projects for students, industry and faculty.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .