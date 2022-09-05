SCCL releases junior assistant test key

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:09 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

The key for A, B, C, D question papers of the test held on Sunday has been posted on the Singareni website.

Kothagudem: SCCL junior assistant (external) written exam key has been released by the company on Monday.

The key for A, B, C, D question papers of the test held on Sunday has been posted on the Singareni website, https://tssccl.onlineportal.org.in/SiteContent/frmHome, informed said GM (Personnel Welfare and Recruitment) K Basavaiah.

If anyone has any objections on the written exam key they should log on to the SCCL website with their mobile number and date of birth before 11 am on Wednesday (Sep 7) and submit their objections. Objections have to be submitted through the Singareni website only.

Basavaiah stated that if they submit (upload) the complete evidence (reference books, source details) through the website regarding their objections, they will be considered. Candidates who attended the test have to preserve hall tickets signed by the invigilator and show them at the time of certificate verification.