Kothagudem: Thieves attack SCCL security official

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:08 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Kothagudem: Thieves have attacked an SCCL security official at Yellandu in Kothagudem district on Sunday night.

The incident took place at Yellandu JKOC-5 in Yellandu mandal. A guard at the mine noticed some thieves sneaking into the base camp workshop during the night hours and informed the SCCL’s Security and Protection Corps (S&PC) officials.

Special officer K Ramana Reddy along with staff reached the mine, when they tried to nab the thieves they pelted stones at the security personnel. Reddy suffered injuries in the incident and was at the SCCL Hospital at Yellandu.

A complaint in this connection was made with the local police, who booked a case and arrested six scrap thieves on Monday.