Schools to remain closed in Odisha till December 31

Published: 9:24 pm

Bhubaneswar: All schools in Odisha will remain closed till December 31, informed the School and Mass Education Department on Friday. The state government took the decision in view of the experience of a second wave of Covid-19 infection in some states.

“The department held extensive consultations with various stakeholders and their inputs were taken. Further, the experience of the states where schools had reopened and the fact that a second wave of Covid-19 cases being experienced in some states were noted,” said an order of the department.

“Therefore, the state government do hereby direct that all schools in the state shall remain closed till December 31, 2020,” the order said.

However, the government allowed the conduct of examinations (academic, competitive and entrance tests), evaluation and other administrative activities. Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged, said the order.

Teaching and non-teaching staff may be called to the schools for online teaching/tele-counselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones as per the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Centre.

The schools in Odisha have remained closed since March this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, the Special Relief Commissioner had authorised the School and Mass Education Department to take appropriate decision with regard to reopening of the schools from Class IX to XII in a graded manner after November 15.