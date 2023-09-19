SCR Bags Three Energy Efficiency Unit Awards From CII

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway has received three Energy Efficient Unit Awards for three administrative units of the zone from Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the 24th National Awards for Excellence in Energy Management- 2023.

These awards were for the best energy management practices during the year 2023 and received by the representatives of the respective units from the Chief Advisor to Government of Telangana, Somesh Kumar, during the Energy Efficiency awards function held here.

Lekha Bhavan (SCR Accounts Building) at Secunderabad has been awarded with Excellent Energy Efficient Unit in Building sector while Rail Nilayam (SCR Headquarters Building) at Secunderabad and Zonal Railway Training Institute (ZRTI) at Moulali were awarded as Energy Efficient units in buildings sector.

The SCR has been consistently receiving the Energy Conservation Awards both at National level and State level continuously for several years, a press release said. Several administrative units have been selected for Energy efficient unit awards from CII and this year for the first time ZRTI building has secured recognition as Energy Efficient unit.