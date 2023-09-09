SCR GM inspects safety aspects, signaling systems

South Central Railway General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the safety aspects and signaling systems on the rail route between Secunderabad and Nizamabad stations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain inspected the safety aspects and signaling systems on the rail route between Secunderabad and Nizamabad stations on Saturday. He also inspected the Nizamabad railway station and reviewed the passenger amenities being provided and instructed the loco pilots to get adequate rest before commencing duty.

The General Manager also inspected the circulating area at the station and examined the Accident Relief Train and Medical Relief Van in the station.

