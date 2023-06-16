| Scr Cancels Several Trains Between Tadi And Anakapalli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 AM, Fri - 16 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to a goods train derailment, the South Central Railway (SCR) has made the decision to cancel several train services between Tadi and Anakapalli.

The following trains are canceled for Friday, June 17, 2023:

Vijayawada – Visakhapatnam (12718/12717)

Visakhapatnam – Kadapa (17488)

Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam (12728)

Visakhapatnam – Mahabubnagar (12861)

Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (12740)

Visakhapatnam – Tirupati (22708)

Guntur – Rayagada (17243)

Additionally, the following trains are canceled for Thursday, June 16, 2023, and Friday, June 17, 2023:

Kadapa – Visakhapatnam (17487)

Visakhapatnam – Hyderabad (12727)

Mahabubnagar – Visakhapatnam (12862)

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (12739)

Rayagada – Guntur (17244)

Passengers are advised by the SCR to check the status of their respective trains before planning their travel arrangements.