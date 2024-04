SCR operates summer special trains to clear passenger rush

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 05:09 PM

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush during the summer season, the South Central Railway has announced several summer special trains.

Accordingly, Train No. 07223 Secunderabad-Santragachi will make 11 trips on Fridays between April 19 to June 28 and Train No. 07224 Santragachi-Secunderabad will make 11 trips on Saturdays between April 20 and June 29.

Train No.07225 Secunderabad-Shalimar will make 11 trips on Mondays between April 15 and June 24 and Train No. 07226 Shalimar-Secunderabad will make 11 trips on Tuesdays from April 16 to June 25.

Train No. 07223/07224 Secunderabad – Santragachi – Secunderabad Summer Specials will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalle, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur stations in both the directions.

Meanwhile, Train No. 07225/07226 Secunderabad – Shalimar – Secunderabad Summer Specials will stop at Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Rayanapadu, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Simhachalam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur Keonjhar Road, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kharagpur and Santragachi stations in both the directions.

These special trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, a press release said.