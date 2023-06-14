SCR cancels 22 MMTS services till June 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Due to maintenance works at Secunderabad and Sanathnagar stations, about 22 MMTS services have been temporarily cancelled from June 14 to 17, South Central Railway (SCR) officials said on Wednesday.

The cancelled services were between Lingampalli – Hyderabad, Hyderabad – Lingampalli, Falaknuma – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Falaknuma, Umdanagar – Lingampalli, Lingampalli – Umdanagar, Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma and Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram and Falaknuma – Hyderabad.

SCR officials requested citizens to note the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.