SCR extends the run of special trains; Check details

To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, the Hyderabad – Narsapur (07631) train was extended between July 1 to August 26, Narsapur – Hyderabad (07632) was extended between July 2 to August 27, Hyderabad – Tirupati (07643) train was extended between July 3 to August 28, Tirupati – Hyderabad (07644) train was extended between July 4 to August 29.

Likewise, the Machilipatnam – Secunderabad (07185) train was extended between July 2 to August 27, Secunderabad – Machilipatnam (07186) train was extended between July 2 to August 27, Tirupati – Secunderabad (07481) train was extended between July 2 to August 27 and Secunderabad – Tirupati (07482) train was extended between July 3 to August 28.

The SCR officials requested rail users to make note of the change in the schedule and plan travel accordingly.