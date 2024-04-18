SCR celebrates World Heritage Day at Kacheguda railway station

R. Dhananjayulu, Additional General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Division in the upkeep of the aesthetically designed unique Rail Museum which showcases the origin and growth of railway in the region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) celebrated the World Heritage Day at Kacheguda railway station on Thursday. Every year, the World Heritage Day is observed to spread awareness about our rich cultural diversity and importance of preserving ancient heritage for the future generations.

Speaking on the occasion, R. Dhananjayulu, Additional General Manager, SCR appreciated the efforts of Hyderabad Division in the upkeep of the aesthetically designed unique Rail Museum which showcases the origin and growth of railway in the region.

Indian Railway is at the forefront in preservation of rich heritage in the form of monuments and sites, he said.

Earlier, Dhananjayulu formally opened the Kacheguda Rail Museum and also unveiled display item showcasing logos of different railway from the pre-independent era.

In view of the World Heritage Day celebrations, free entry is being given to the Rail Museum for general public, school and college students till April 23 between 9am and 5pm.

The Rail Museum offers a beautiful glimpse of vintage photographs including those pertaining to the rail network dating back to the Nizam’s time with the inauguration of Kacheguda railway station building being a highlight. The exhibits date back to the vintage era and include signaling equipment, prototypes of various locomotives and coaches, tickets, working models etc. Another highlight of the museum is, an exclusive air conditioned lounge to facilitate screening of Audio-Visuals pertaining to the history and growth of railways and other short films on various aspects connected to railway.