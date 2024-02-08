Goods train derails in AP’s Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported

Walatair Divisional Railway Manager Sourabh Prasad said that officials of the division and staff rushed to the spot and inspected the situation.

By ANI Published Date - 8 February 2024, 07:17 PM

Representational Image.

Visakhapatnam: A goods train derailed at Chimidipalli railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Thursday. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, said Railways officals.

Visakhapatnam Kirandul Express was halted at Kothavalasa railway station due to safety works, he added.

More information is awaited.