SCR diverts/cancels trains in Solapur divison due to non-interlocking works

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:40 PM, Fri - 7 October 22

(Representational image) Trains between Pune-Nizamabad (11409) are cancelled on October 16, 17 and 18 and trains between Nizamabad-Pune (11410) have been cancelled on October 18, 19 and 20.

Hyderabad: Due to the operation of non-interlocking works of the double line in Solapur division, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled and diverted certain trains.

Accordingly, trains between Pune-Nizamabad (11409) are cancelled on October 16, 17 and 18 and trains between Nizamabad-Pune (11410) have been cancelled on October 18, 19 and 20.

Likewise, train between Pune – H.S.Nanded (17629) was cancelled on October 17 and 18 and H.S.Nanded – Pune (17630) stands cancelled on October 16 and 17.

Similarly, train between Pune-Kazipet (22152) was cancelled on October 14 and Kazipet – Pune (22152) train was cancelled on October 9 and 16.

Official said the Yesvantpur-Ahmedabad (16502) and Chennai Central – Sainagar Shirdi (22601) has been diverted on October 16 and 12 respectively.

The SCR requested citizens to make note of the changes and plan their journeys to avoid inconvenience.