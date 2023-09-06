SCR Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited General Body Elections schedule released

In a press note issued here , it was also informed that the date of filing of nominations was from September 8 to 12, Scrutiny of Nominations from September 13 to 16 and withdrawals will be allowed from September 19 to23.

Published Date - 05:31 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Returning Officer of the South Central Railway Employees Co-operative Credit Society Limited, Secunderabad has announced that the Elections to 210 Delegates to the General Body would be held on October 10 at Head Quarters and on October 12 at Line.

The HQRS Office of the Society (at Himmathnagar) Secunderabad requested all the members to participate in the elections. Further details can be had from the Society’s official website www.screccs.com.