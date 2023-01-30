| Scr Extends Run Of Special Trains Between Secunderabad And Patna

Published Date - 08:49 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers towards Patna, the South Central railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between Secunderabad and Patna.

The special trains include Hyderabad – Patna (07255) running between February 8 to March 29, Secunderabad – Patna (07256) running between Febraury 3 and March 31 and Patna – Secunderabad (03253) running between February 1 to March 29.

These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and Second Class General Second Class Coaches, SCR said.