SCR extends run of special trains between various destinations

To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway has extended the run of special trains between various destinations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 January 2024, 08:39 PM

Hyderabad: To clear passenger rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between various destinations.

Accordingly, Secunderabad – Agartala (07030) service will run on March 25; Agartala – Secunderabad (07029) will run on March 29; Secunderabad – Dibrugarh (07046) will run on March 25; Dibrugarh – Secunderabad (07047) will run on March 28; Hyderabad – Gorakhpur (02575) will run on March 29.

Likewise, Gorakhpur – Hyderabad (02576) service will run on March 31; Hyderabad – Jaipur (07115) will run on March 29; Jaipur – Hyderabad (07116) will run on March 31; Hyderabad – Raxaul (07051) will run on March 30; Raxaul – Hyderabad (07052) will run on April 2.

Similarly, the Secunderabad – Danapur (07419) service will run on March 30; Danapur – Secunderabad (07420) service will run on April 1; Secunderabad – Raxaul (07007) will run on March 27; Raxaul – Secunderabad (07008) will run on March 29; Kacheguda – Madurai (07191) will run on March 25 and Madurai – Kacheguda (07192) will run on March 29.