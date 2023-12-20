SCR bags five awards in Telangana for energy conservation, management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

File photo of Kacheguda railway station.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway ( SCR) bagged five awards in different categories at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards-2023 (TSEC) presented by Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) on Wednesday.

These awards were presented for buildings and stations for systematic and serious attempts for efficient utilisation of energy, conservation of energy, research and promotion of energy efficiency during the year 2022-23.

While Nalgonda railway station was presented gold award in railway station buildings category, Lekha Bhavan received gold award in government buildings category and Kacheguda railway station received silver in railway station building category. The Passenger Reservation System building and Lalaguda Carriage Workshop won silver in government buildings and medium scale industries categories respectively.

The stakeholders are selected on the basis of outstanding achievements and contribution in the field of energy conservation and management in that particular category.

Meanwhile, the SCR also bagged two awards in Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Awards – 2023 presented by Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission.