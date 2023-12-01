SCR reviews preparedness for ‘Michaung’ Cyclone

In view of the cyclonic weather conditions prevailing in the South Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu due to the impending severe cyclonic storm, there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:32 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

Hyderabad: Additional General Manager, South Central Railway (SCR), R.Dhananjayulu, held a review meeting with Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal division officials on the impending ‘Michaung’ cyclone and the various steps being taken by the railways to tackle it.

He reviewed the position of monsoon reserve stock at various depots and directed the officials for judicial deployment of the stock at different places, and closely monitor the path of the cyclone for undertaking necessary measures. He also advised officials to closely liaison with the State government for monitoring the position of railway affecting tanks in the section to ensure safety of track and train operations.

He further directed to ensure monsoon patrolling of the tracks in the likely affected sections. Stationary watchmen are also being posted at all vulnerable bridges and locations to get real time information.

Advisory to rail passengers:

In view of the cyclonic weather conditions prevailing in the South Coastal region of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu due to the impending severe cyclonic storm, there is a likelihood of change in the pattern of train services in this region in the next couple of days in the interest of safety to the train operations and passengers.

The possibility of heavy rains along with high speed winds in the coastal region over the zone may affect the train operations.

The train services scheduled to be run in the affected sections is likely to be altered during this period. They are likely to be diverted, rescheduled, partially cancelled or cancelled as per the demands of the situation.

Passengers are requested to plan their rail journeys keeping in view the above factor and may check from the railway authorities about the actual position of the running of the trains before undertaking their journey.