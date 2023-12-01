Hyderabad: SCR bags two Performance Efficiency awards at national level

These shields will be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at function which will be held on December 15 in New Delhi and SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain will be accepting it from the dignitaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Fri - 1 December 23

These shields will be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at function which will be held on December 15 in New Delhi and SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain will be accepting it from the dignitaries.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has bagged All India Performance Efficiency shields in two different fields – Civil Engineering Construction and Civil Engineering for the year 2022.

These shields will be presented by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at function which will be held on December 15 in New Delhi and SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain will be accepting it from the dignitaries.

Arun Kumar Jain congratulated the team of officials and staff for their contribution which led to SCR winning these awards. He further advised the officials to be more responsible and committed to further enhance the performance across the zone.