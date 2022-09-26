| Scr To Run Special Trains For Dasara Festival

SCR to run special trains for Dasara festival

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

(File Photo) To clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during Dasara festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Yesvantpur on September 28, Yesvantpur– Secunderabad on September 29, Tirupati- Secunderabad on October 9 and Secunderabad – Tirupati on October 10.

Also Read Dasara festival: SCR hikes platform ticket price at Kacheguda Railway Station

The Secunderabad – Yesvantpur special trains will stop enroute at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahabubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Anantapur, Hindupur and Yalahanka stations in both directions.

The Tirupati– Secunderabad special train will stop enroute at Renigunta, Kadapa, Tadipatri, Guntakal, Mantralayam, Raichur, Tandur, Vikarabad, Lingampalli and Begumpet stations in both directions.

The special trains consist of AC III Tier coaches, it added.