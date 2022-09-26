Dasara festival: SCR hikes platform ticket price at Kacheguda Railway Station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

File Photo Platform ticket price at Kacheguda Railway Station has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has temporarily increased the platform ticket price at Kacheguda Railway Station in view of Dasara festival.

In view of the ensuing Dasara festival season, it is anticipated that there will be huge crowd of rail travellers as well as accompanying non-travellers at Kacheguda Railway Station.

According to SCR officials, in order to regulate the flow of public to enter onto the platforms and to avoid inconvenience to the passengers, the platform ticket price at Kacheguda Railway Station has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20.

The hike in ticket price will be in effect up to October 9th, 2022.