SCR to run special trains to clear extra rush for Christmas festival

They will be running special trains between various destinations.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 PM, Wed - 21 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during the Christmas festival season, the South Central Railway (SCR) will be running special trains between various destinations.

The special trains include Narsapur – Secunderabad (07466) on December 22, Secunderabad – Narsapur (07439) on December 23, Narsapur – Yesvantpur (07687) on December 25 and Yesvantpur – Narsapur (07688) on December 26.

The other trains include Hyderabad – Yesvantpur (07153) running on December 23, Yesvantpur – Hyderabad (07154) on December 24, Kacheguda – Kakinada Town (07065) on December 23 and Kakinada Town – Kacheguda (07066) train on December 24.

Similarly, Kacheguda – Tirupati (07483) train will run on December 25 and Tirupati – Kacheguda (07484) on December 26. These special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, the SCR said.