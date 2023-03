| Scr To Run Special Trains To Clear Rush Of Passengers

SCR to run special trains to clear rush of passengers

These special trains by SCR consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between different destinations.

The special trains include Secunderabad – Danapur (07219) running on March 12, Hubli – Secunderabad running on March 12 and Secunderabad – Hubli running on March 13.

These special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

