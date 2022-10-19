| Scr To Run Ten Special Trains To Clear Diwali Rush Details Inside

SCR to run ten special trains to clear Diwali rush; details inside

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:01 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: To clear extra rush during Diwali festival, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run ten special trains between various destinations.

These special trains include Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam on October 21, Visakhapatnam – Tirupati on October 22, Tirupati – Secunderabad on October 23, Kacheguda – Puri on October 21 and Puri – Kacheguda on October 22.

Likewise, other trains include Secunderabad – Tirupati on October 20, Tirupati – Kakinada Town on October 21, Kakinada Town – Secunderabad on October 22, Secunderabad – Santragachi on October 22 and Santragachi – Secunderabad on October 23.

The special trains consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches.