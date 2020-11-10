SCR urges passengers not to carry crackers

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the ensuing Diwali festive season, South Central Railway (SCR) is undertaking checks to prevent carriage of fire crackers/ inflammable substances in trains and railway premises. Carrying of such items in trains or at stations poses grave risk to safety and it creates a highly unsafe situation for all the passengers around, a press release said.

The rail passengers were advised not to carry Inflammable/explosive materials/fire crackers in trains endangering the safety of passengers and railway assets. Carriage of dangerous and offensive goods is prohibited under section 67 of Railways Act-1989 and punishable under section 164 and 165 of Railways Act-1989, it said.

To prevent the carrying of fire crackers and inflammable articles, Railway Protection Force has formed special teams/ quick reaction teams at all important stations to keep a watch on defaulting passengers and parcel carrying persons duly utilising the services of sniffer dogs and plain cloth staff.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .