Scramjet impresses in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

Hyderabad: Scramjet pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.
SAND
600m:
Canterbury (K Mukesh) 48, moved easy. Astronaut (K Mukesh) 46, moved well.
800m:
Milton Keynes (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. God Is Kind (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Despang (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/46, unextended. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/47, in good shape. All Time Legend (Deepak Sigh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.
Windsor (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, shaped well. My Grandeur (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Maverick (RB) 1-2, 600/47, strode out well. Choice Of Diamond (Aneel) 1-2, 600/46, moved well.
1000m:
Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display.
Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well.
Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.