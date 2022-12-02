| Scramjet Impresses In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Scramjet pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:37 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Hyderabad: Scramjet pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Canterbury (K Mukesh) 48, moved easy. Astronaut (K Mukesh) 46, moved well.

800m:

Milton Keynes (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. God Is Kind (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Despang (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/46, unextended. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) 1-2, 600/47, in good shape. All Time Legend (Deepak Sigh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

Windsor (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/47, shaped well. My Grandeur (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Maverick (RB) 1-2, 600/47, strode out well. Choice Of Diamond (Aneel) 1-2, 600/46, moved well.

1000m:

Scramjet (Santhosh Raj) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a good display.

Code Blue (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well.

Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good.